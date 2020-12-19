Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,662 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 3.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 305.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The business had revenue of $633.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on ChampionX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen upped their target price on ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on ChampionX in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.96.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

