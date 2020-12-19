Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $316,000 Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innospec by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the second quarter worth $289,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the second quarter worth $445,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 15.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 98.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

IOSP opened at $88.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 1.34. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.16.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $265.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.60 million. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.92%.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

