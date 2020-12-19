Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $344,000 Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at about $3,594,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 22.0% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 46,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at about $1,003,000. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Under Armour from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Under Armour from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.23.

NYSE UAA opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.09. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

