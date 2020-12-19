Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $365,000 Stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 24.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 303.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Viasat by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,570.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $74.26.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $554.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.79 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

