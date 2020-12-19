Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes $383,000 Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in International Game Technology by 382.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in International Game Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 8.5% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in International Game Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 21.9% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

IGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.25. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $981.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.03 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.