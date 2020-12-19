Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HALO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of HALO stock opened at $42.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $44.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.19 and a beta of 1.76.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $2,036,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,608,161.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $322,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,273,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,326,078 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $107,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.