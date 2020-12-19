Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.78.

NYSE HASI opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.55.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $147,473.36. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,429 shares of company stock worth $3,390,682. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

