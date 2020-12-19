Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) Receives €53.48 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €56.10 ($66.00).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLAG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.80 ($73.88) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR:HLAG opened at €86.50 ($101.76) on Friday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 52-week high of €186.60 ($219.53). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €63.79 and a 200 day moving average of €56.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion and a PE ratio of 24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

