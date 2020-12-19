Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €21.00 Price Target for ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €5.75 ($6.76) price objective on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €8.04 ($9.46).

ETR:ZIL2 opened at €15.96 ($18.78) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.56. ElringKlinger AG has a 1 year low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a 1 year high of €15.42 ($18.14). The business has a fifty day moving average of €11.88 and a 200-day moving average of €7.55.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

