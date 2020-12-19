Head to Head Contrast: American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) and TD (NASDAQ:GLG)

TD (NASDAQ:GLG) and American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get TD alerts:

0.3% of TD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of American National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of TD shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of American National Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TD and American National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TD -52.14% 5.04% 4.49% American National Bankshares 25.52% 8.95% 1.09%

Volatility and Risk

TD has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American National Bankshares has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TD and American National Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TD $2.49 million 45.71 -$6.93 million N/A N/A American National Bankshares $108.03 million 2.73 $20.91 million $3.10 8.68

American National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than TD.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for TD and American National Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TD 0 0 0 0 N/A American National Bankshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

American National Bankshares has a consensus price target of $28.75, indicating a potential upside of 6.88%. Given American National Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American National Bankshares is more favorable than TD.

Summary

American National Bankshares beats TD on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TD

TD Holdings, Inc. focuses on the new commodities trading business. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc. and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc. in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc. is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers trust and investment services, such as estate planning, trust account administration, and retail brokerage services; online and telephone banking services; insurance services; and investment management services, including purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts, as well as operates thirty-eight automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2019, it operated twenty-six banking offices; and one loan production offices in Roanoke, Virginia. American National Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Danville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for TD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.