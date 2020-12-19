Head to Head Contrast: Arista Investors (OTCMKTS:ARINA) versus Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) and Arista Investors (OTCMKTS:ARINA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Goosehead Insurance has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arista Investors has a beta of -1, indicating that its stock price is 200% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Goosehead Insurance and Arista Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goosehead Insurance 0 2 1 0 2.33 Arista Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus price target of $114.33, indicating a potential downside of 11.35%. Given Goosehead Insurance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Goosehead Insurance is more favorable than Arista Investors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and Arista Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goosehead Insurance $77.49 million 61.01 $3.57 million $0.22 586.23 Arista Investors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Goosehead Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Arista Investors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.1% of Goosehead Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 63.4% of Goosehead Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and Arista Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goosehead Insurance 7.88% -26.12% 8.27% Arista Investors N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Goosehead Insurance beats Arista Investors on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 614 operating franchises. Goosehead Insurance, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.

Arista Investors Company Profile

Arista Investors Corp. administers and manages New York statutory disability benefits, New Jersey temporary disability benefits, and Hawaii temporary disability insurance. It offers employee benefits coverage, such as critical illness coverage, dental insurance, disability insurance, life insurance, and vision insurance. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in New York, New York.

