Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.57.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $42.41.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $156,780.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,424 shares in the company, valued at $7,255,691.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $391,515.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,785.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,326 shares of company stock worth $5,765,216 over the last ninety days. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 286,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 36,582 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 114.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 22,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 34,240 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after buying an additional 121,554 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

