HEICO (HEI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, December 21st. Analysts expect HEICO to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

Shares of HEI opened at $133.09 on Friday. HEICO has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $137.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Get HEICO alerts:

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel acquired 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.44 per share, for a total transaction of $108,988.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,795.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 6,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $651,258.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,392 shares in the company, valued at $12,731,474.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HEI. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on HEICO from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.