Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.25.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21. The company has a market cap of $553.89 million, a PE ratio of -16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.44.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.47). Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $26,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,939 shares in the company, valued at $129,747.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 201,344 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 183,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

