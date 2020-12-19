Helix Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Helix coin can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded up 85.5% against the U.S. dollar. Helix has a total market capitalization of $154,690.87 and approximately $2.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00110573 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005952 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00026118 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00011494 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004049 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00009428 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 113.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 30,614,419 coins and its circulating supply is 30,478,612 coins. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com

Helix Coin Trading

Helix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

