Henderson Investment (OTCMKTS:HDVTY) Trading Up 20%

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

Henderson Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:HDVTY) shares were up 20% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 1,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21.

About Henderson Investment (OTCMKTS:HDVTY)

Henderson Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of department stores in Hong Kong. It operates six department stores under the Citistore name; and two general merchandise stores-cum-supermarkets under the APITA and UNY names. The company is based in Central, Hong Kong.

