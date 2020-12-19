Henderson Investment (OTCMKTS:HDVTY) Trading Up 20%

Henderson Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:HDVTY) shares were up 20% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 1,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21.

About Henderson Investment (OTCMKTS:HDVTY)

Henderson Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of department stores in Hong Kong. It operates six department stores under the Citistore name; and two general merchandise stores-cum-supermarkets under the APITA and UNY names. The company is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.