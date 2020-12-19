Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €106.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €91.13 ($107.22).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €91.16 ($107.25) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €88.56 and a 200 day moving average of €86.95. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

