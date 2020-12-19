Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $145.05 Million

Analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will report $145.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.59 million and the highest is $148.51 million. Heritage Insurance posted sales of $138.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year sales of $578.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $575.43 million to $582.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $603.96 million, with estimates ranging from $583.52 million to $624.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HRTG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $639,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 25.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 22.8% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 159,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 29,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 154.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $1,124,000. 58.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $280.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.67.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

