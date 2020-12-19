Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) and Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Critical Contrast

Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) and Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Atlas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hermitage Offshore Services -38.93% -36.61% -9.32% Atlas 21.49% 9.14% 3.64%

Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hermitage Offshore Services and Atlas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas 0 2 1 0 2.33

Atlas has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.79%. Given Atlas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Hermitage Offshore Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Atlas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Atlas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.02 -$19.12 million N/A N/A Atlas $1.13 billion 2.22 $439.10 million $0.78 13.04

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Summary

Atlas beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hermitage Offshore Services

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels. The company was formerly known Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On August 11, 2020, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships. It also provides fast-track mobile turbine power to various industries. In addition, the company plans, finances, constructs, and commissions permanent power plants. Further, it provides customized turnkey solutions comprising plant design, fast-track installation, balance of plant, and decommissioning. Atlas Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

