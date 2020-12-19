HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) to post $25.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.07 million. HEXO reported sales of $12.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year sales of $104.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.79 million to $109.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $137.43 million, with estimates ranging from $120.38 million to $155.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HEXO.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $0.75 price target on shares of HEXO in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEXO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.10.

NASDAQ:HEXO opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. HEXO has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEXO. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in HEXO by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 22,172 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in HEXO by 17.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,246 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HEXO by 96.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 183,933 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in HEXO during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares in the last quarter.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

