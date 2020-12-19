HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Lifted to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HEXO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $0.75 target price on shares of HEXO in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of HEXO from $1.00 to $0.90 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded HEXO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. HEXO presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.10.

NASDAQ HEXO opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. HEXO has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.09.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 366.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 813,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 639,123 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the second quarter worth $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 38.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 46.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 96.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 183,933 shares in the last quarter.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

