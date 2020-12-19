HodlTree Hits Market Cap of $346,544.98 (HTRE)

HodlTree (CURRENCY:HTRE) traded up 47.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One HodlTree token can currently be purchased for $0.0755 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges. HodlTree has a total market capitalization of $346,544.98 and approximately $140.00 worth of HodlTree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HodlTree has traded up 47.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HodlTree

HodlTree’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,592,193 tokens. The official website for HodlTree is hodltree.io

HodlTree Token Trading

HodlTree can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HodlTree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HodlTree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HodlTree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

