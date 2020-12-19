Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HOLX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Hologic from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.12.

HOLX opened at $74.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $77.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,417.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,671,000 after acquiring an additional 112,055 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 16.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,642,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,647,000 after acquiring an additional 378,729 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,728,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,908,000 after acquiring an additional 382,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,613,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,260,000 after acquiring an additional 70,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Hologic by 57.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,567,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,327,000 after acquiring an additional 573,858 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

