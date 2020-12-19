HorusPay Market Capitalization Hits $291,403.72 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, HorusPay has traded 138% higher against the US dollar. HorusPay has a total market capitalization of $291,403.72 and approximately $29.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00141351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00022509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.01 or 0.00744779 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00169625 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00375117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00120468 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00075364 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io . HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

