Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HWM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $34.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 45,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

