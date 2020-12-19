HTMLCOIN (HTML) Market Cap Achieves $2.61 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $8,762.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,372.11 or 0.99870809 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00022414 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00007604 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.98 or 0.00452861 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.70 or 0.00665324 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00142004 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002270 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002470 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, Bleutrade, Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, C-Patex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

