Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,155 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.29% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $9,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 173.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 106.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,951,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,070 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 534.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,073,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 904,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,921,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,333,000 after purchasing an additional 890,767 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.71, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $137,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,166,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $180,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,933.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

