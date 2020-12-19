Humana (NYSE:HUM) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Humana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $459.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $454.05.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $391.62 on Wednesday. Humana has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $474.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.03 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

