Humaniq (HMQ) Price Tops $0.0064 on Exchanges

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 45% against the US dollar. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $70,045.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Humaniq

Humaniq (HMQ) is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

