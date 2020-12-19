Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:HCFT)

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:HCFT) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 85.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.33. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 21.24%. Analysts predict that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments.

