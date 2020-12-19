Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:HCFT)

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:HCFT) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 85.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.33. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 21.24%. Analysts predict that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Dividend History for Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit