Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.18.

HBAN stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 33,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 68,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

