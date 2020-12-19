Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price objective increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on H. Bank of America raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hyatt Hotels from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.18.

Shares of H opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $94.98. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.54.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.23). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $48,270.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,867.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,338,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,961 shares in the company, valued at $30,904,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,909 shares of company stock worth $2,615,476 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 552.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Analyst Recommendations for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit