Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price objective increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on H. Bank of America raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hyatt Hotels from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.18.

Shares of H opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $94.98. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.54.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.23). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $48,270.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,867.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,338,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,961 shares in the company, valued at $30,904,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,909 shares of company stock worth $2,615,476 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 552.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

