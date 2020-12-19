Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

HYLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Get Hyliion alerts:

HYLN stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. Hyliion has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.17.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.36). Analysts expect that Hyliion will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.