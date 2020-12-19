Identillect Technologies Corp. (ID.V) (CVE:ID) Stock Price Down 25%

Identillect Technologies Corp. (ID.V) (CVE:ID) fell 25% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 31,241,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,039% from the average session volume of 437,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$2.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00.

About Identillect Technologies Corp. (ID.V) (CVE:ID)

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. The company offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology. It serves the accounting, education professional, financial, legal, medical, real estate, and resource industries. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

