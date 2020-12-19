Identillect Technologies Corp. (ID.V) (CVE:ID) Stock Price Up 50%

Identillect Technologies Corp. (ID.V) (CVE:ID)’s share price was up 50% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 4,432,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,003% from the average daily volume of 210,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$2.21 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00.

Identillect Technologies Corp. (ID.V) Company Profile (CVE:ID)

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. The company offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology. It serves the accounting, education professional, financial, legal, medical, real estate, and resource industries. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

