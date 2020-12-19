ILCOIN (ILC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.81 Million

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, ILCOIN has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ILCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, IDAX, Graviex and FreiExchange. ILCOIN has a total market cap of $5.81 million and approximately $287,180.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002767 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002107 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006749 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000119 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 82.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000689 BTC.

About ILCOIN

ILCOIN (ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2016. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,550,983,907 coins and its circulating supply is 597,287,487 coins. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ILCOIN is ilcoincrypto.com.

ILCOIN Coin Trading

ILCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Graviex, C-CEX, IDAX, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ILCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

