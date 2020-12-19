Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.17.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Inari Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company.

Inari Medical stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,849. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.90 and a 200 day moving average of $63.37. Inari Medical has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $84.91.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 million. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 172.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 78,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $5,386,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,938,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,310,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,705,899.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 942,133 shares of company stock valued at $62,514,924 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

