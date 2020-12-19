Ink Reaches Market Cap of $339,413.04 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. Ink has a total market cap of $339,413.04 and $67,921.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00022808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00140735 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.00 or 0.00742832 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00176086 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00368081 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00076369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00118234 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

