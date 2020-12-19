Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $170.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Inphi Corporation operates as a provider of fabless high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. Its solutions provides interface between analog signals and digital information in high-performance systems such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenter and enterprise servers, storage platforms, test and measurement equipment and military systems. The Company’s products are designed into systems sold by OEMs, including Agilent Technologies, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dell Inc., EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Huawei, International Business Machines Corporation and Oracle Corporation. Inphi Corporation is headquartered in Santa Clara, California “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum cut Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Inphi has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.64.

IPHI opened at $160.98 on Wednesday. Inphi has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $161.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.89, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inphi will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles Roach sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $75,982.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,080.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total transaction of $69,468,959.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,312,133.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Inphi by 2,580.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,778,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inphi by 17.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,668,000 after buying an additional 698,053 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Inphi by 690.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 530,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after buying an additional 463,639 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 478,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,209,000 after purchasing an additional 298,679 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Inphi by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,506,000 after purchasing an additional 274,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

