Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Major Shareholder Sells $36,803,173.10 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 2,385,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $36,803,173.10. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $14.40 on Friday. Inseego Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Inseego’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inseego by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after buying an additional 493,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Inseego by 53.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Inseego by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 37,260 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Inseego in the second quarter valued at $9,432,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Inseego by 150.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 257,255 shares in the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.96.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

