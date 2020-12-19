Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Major Shareholder Sells $36,803,173.10 in Stock

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 2,385,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $36,803,173.10. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $14.40 on Friday. Inseego Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Inseego’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.96.
About Inseego
Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.
