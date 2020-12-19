Insider Buying: ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Major Shareholder Purchases $14,448.00 in Stock

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $14,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,334,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,572.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ClearOne stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.52. ClearOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $3.54.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ClearOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

