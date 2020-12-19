Insider Buying: Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Buys 545,085 Shares of Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Antony C. Ball acquired 545,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,940,502.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of UEPS opened at $4.00 on Friday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.42). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.30% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $37.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEPS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 88.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 237,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 58,534 shares in the last quarter. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

