Insider Selling: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Insider Sells $1,101,442.64 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,172 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total transaction of $1,101,442.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,011,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $100.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.86 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.65. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $102.71.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 624.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 531.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
