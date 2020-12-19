Insider Selling: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Insider Sells $1,101,442.64 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,172 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total transaction of $1,101,442.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,011,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $100.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.86 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.65. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $102.71.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHWY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 624.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 531.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.