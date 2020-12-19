Insider Selling: FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) SVP Sells $54,963.06 in Stock

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $54,963.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $72.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.40. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.99.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.26 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. On average, analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 435,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,576,000 after acquiring an additional 95,167 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 23,240 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FARO. Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

