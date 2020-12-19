Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Director Sells $77,480.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $77,480.00.

GO opened at $39.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.07. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $764.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 24.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 312.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 41,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

