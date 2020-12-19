Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Director Sells $77,480.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $77,480.00.
GO opened at $39.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.07. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $48.87.
Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $764.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.
Several research firms recently issued reports on GO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.
About Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.
