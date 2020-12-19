Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $1,237,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,534,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,609,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $1,758,302.28.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.11, for a total transaction of $3,117,123.06.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 3,929 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $699,362.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $2,509,314.58.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $892,800.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 17,514 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $1,665,581.40.

On Friday, November 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $1,810,797.84.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 16,718 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $1,310,858.38.

On Friday, October 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $755,104.56.

Shares of MRNA opened at $140.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.56 and a beta of 1.84. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $178.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Moderna by 60.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Moderna from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.26.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

