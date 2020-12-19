Insider Selling: Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) EVP Sells 16,223 Shares of Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $283.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 245.9% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.69.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

