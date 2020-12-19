Insider Selling: Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $25,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,190 shares in the company, valued at $317,645.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.81. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $28.12.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $421.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.04 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 118.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MUR shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

