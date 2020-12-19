Insider Selling: Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Major Shareholder Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glenview Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 16th, Glenview Capital Management, L sold 40,444 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $1,663,057.28.
  • On Friday, December 18th, Glenview Capital Management, L sold 302,543 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $12,461,746.17.
  • On Monday, December 14th, Glenview Capital Management, L sold 360,716 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $14,670,319.72.

Shares of THC opened at $40.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $42.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.94.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 21.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 767,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 136,807 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on THC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

