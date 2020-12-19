Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,075,832.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 11th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $1,209,840.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $1,230,540.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total transaction of $1,281,300.00.

VRSN stock opened at $217.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.77 and a 1 year high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in VeriSign by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VeriSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.80.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

